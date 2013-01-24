Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Portable Radio

TAR2506/79
Overall rating / 5
  • The classic companion The classic companion The classic companion
    -{discount-value}

    Portable Radio

    TAR2506/79
    Overall rating / 5

    The classic companion

    From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power. See all benefits

    Portable Radio

    The classic companion

    From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power. See all benefits

    The classic companion

    From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power. See all benefits

    Portable Radio

    The classic companion

    From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

      The classic companion

      • FM/MW
      • Analog tuning
      • AC or battery power

      Classic design. Easy to tune

      This analog FM/MW radio looks great in almost any room. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale.

      Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

      Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favorite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.

      Simple controls. Large volume dial

      You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/MW signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

      Place it anywhere

      Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall outlet, or insert two D batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony, or a picnic in the backyard.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Sound

        Output power
        300 mW RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound enhancement
        tone control

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Battery type
        D size (LR20)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        67  mm
        Product height
        149  mm
        Product width
        210  mm
        Product weight
        0.67  kg
        Packaging Width
        235  mm
        Packaging Depth
        90  mm
        Packaging Height
        195  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.972  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.