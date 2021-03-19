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    Portable Radio

    TAR2506/79

    The classic companion

    From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power.

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    Portable Radio

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    The classic companion

    • FM/MW
    • Analog tuning
    • AC or battery power
    Classic design. Easy to tune

    Classic design. Easy to tune

    This analog FM/MW radio looks great in almost any room. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale.

    Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

    Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

    Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favorite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.

    Simple controls. Large volume dial

    Simple controls. Large volume dial

    You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/MW signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

    Place it anywhere

    Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall outlet, or insert two D batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony, or a picnic in the backyard.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      300 mW
      Sound System
      Mono
      Sound enhancement
      tone control
      Volume control
      rotary (analogue)

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      3.5"
      Number of full range drivers
      1

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      No
      Audio/Video output
      Headphone (3.5mm)
      Audio in
      No

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner bands
      • FM
      • MW
      RDS
      No

    • Power

      Battery type
      D size (LR20)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Power supply
      • 220-240V
      • 50/60 Hz
      Number of batteries
      2

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      48 95229 12026 6

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

    • Dimensions

      Packaging Depth
      90  mm
      Product depth
      67  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      0.972  kg
      Packaging Height
      195  mm
      Packaging Width
      235  mm
      Product width
      210  mm
      Product height
      149  mm
      Product weight
      0.67  kg

    • Alarm

      No. of alarms
      No
      Snooze (repeat alarm)
      No

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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