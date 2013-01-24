Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
The classic companion
From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This analog FM/MW radio looks great in almost any room. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale.
Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favorite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.
You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/MW signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.
Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall outlet, or insert two D batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony, or a picnic in the backyard.
