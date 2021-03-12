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  • The pocket classic The pocket classic The pocket classic

    Portable FM/AM radio

    TAR1509/00

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The pocket classic

    Take radio with you! Enjoy great reception and crisp, clear sound from the portable FM/AM radio that’s small enough to slip into your pocket. Music to sports to news, simple controls make it easy to find your favorite stations on the go.

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    Portable FM/AM radio

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    The pocket classic

    • FM/AM
    • Analog tuning
    • Battery operated
    Classic design, clear sound, great reception

    Classic design, clear sound, great reception

    You get crisp, clear sound for all your favorites with this super-portable FM/AM radio. Analog tuning makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and the long telescopic antenna enables the best possible reception wherever you are.

    Simple, one-handed control

    Simple, one-handed control

    Two thumbwheels let you tune the radio and control the volume, and there's a handy side switch for changing between FM and AM wavebands. The large, clear tuning window lets you see which frequency you're tuned to, and an LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.

    Super portable with a headphone port for private listening

    Super portable with a headphone port for private listening

    This analog radio is easily small enough to slip into a pocket, or you can let it hang from your wrist using the included lanyard. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and there's a headphone port for private listening: perfect if you want to hear the latest sports scores while you're out shopping!

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      100 mW
      Sound System
      Mono
      Volume control
      rotary (analogue)

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      1.5"
      Number of full range drivers
      1

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      No
      Audio/Video output
      Headphone (3.5mm)
      Audio in
      No

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner bands
      • FM
      • AM
      RDS
      No

    • Power

      Battery type
      AAA size (LR3)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Number of batteries
      2

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      15.8  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      8.8  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 14424 8
      Gross weight
      0.16  kg
      Nett weight
      0.115  kg
      Tare weight
      0.045  kg
      UPC
      8 40063 20366 2

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      11.8  cm
      Width
      5.6  cm
      Depth
      2.2  cm
      Weight
      0.096  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

    • Alarm

      No. of alarms
      No
      Snooze (repeat alarm)
      No

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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