Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Internet Radio

TAPR802/98
Overall rating / 5
  • More to love More to love More to love
    -{discount-value}

    Internet Radio

    TAPR802/98
    Overall rating / 5

    More to love

    Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits

    Internet Radio

    More to love

    Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits

    More to love

    Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits

    Internet Radio

    More to love

    Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

      More to love

      • DAB+
      • Spotify connect
      • Bluetooth®

      Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

      Music. Spoken word. True crime. This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

      Big 2.4" color display for easy viewing

      The matte black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss color display, and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB.

      1x 3" full-range driver. Clear, detailed sound

      A 3" full-range speaker delivers clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The wireless range is 10 m.

      Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

      Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

      Built-in clock function with dual alarms and Sleep Timer

      The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

      Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • Internet Radio
        • DAB/DAB+
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Station presets
        20

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        3W
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Range
        10M (free space)
        Version
        V4.2

      • Convenience

        Clock update
        DAB / Internet radio
        Alarms
        • buzzer alarm
        • DAB
        • FM
        • Internet Radio
        No. of alarms
        2

      • Display

        Type
        2.4" TFT color display

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 5V, 2A
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        185  mm
        Product depth
        102  mm
        Product height
        106  mm
        Product weight
        0.74  kg
        Packaging Width
        272  mm
        Packaging Depth
        134  mm
        Packaging Height
        151  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.98  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.