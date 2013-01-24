Home
Alarm clock

TAPR702/98
Alarm clock TAPR702/98
    -{discount-value}

    Fall asleep to your favorite podcast. Fire up your morning playlist when you wake. This Bluetooth alarm clock lets you stream audio from your mobile devices. It also features a wireless Qi charger and a USB charge point. See all benefits

      Compact and smart

      • Bluetooth®
      • with wireless phone charger

      Clear, simple display

      A large digital-time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth alarm clock.

      Key controls on the glossy top panel

      Key controls are located on the glossy top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone.

      Press for pairing, snooze/brightness, volume, play/pause

      Press for pairing, snooze/brightness, volume, or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite tunes

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite podcast or playlist playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to stream from your device for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the speaker turns off. No more waking in the middle of the night, wondering why your music is still playing!

      Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

      The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Range
        10M (free space)
        Version
        V4.2

      • Charging

        Wireless power output
        Wireless power output
        10W
        USB devices
        5V, 1A

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H
        Display
        LED

      • Alarm

        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • Bluetooth
        No. of alarms
        2
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Up/ Down
        Alarms
        • Dual alarm time
        • Gentle Wake
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Bluetooth or Buzzer alarm
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low
        Sleep Timer
        Yes

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Output power (RMS)
        2Wx2
        Volume Control
        digital

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        225 x 85 x 167 mm
        Net weight
        0.475  kg
        Gross weight
        0.625  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        135 x 135 x 61  mm
        Product weight
        0.3  kg

