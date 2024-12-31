2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPR702/98
Compact and smart
Fall asleep to your favorite podcast. Fire up your morning playlist when you wake. This Bluetooth alarm clock lets you stream audio from your mobile devices. It also features a wireless Qi charger and a USB charge point.
Bluetooth®
with wireless phone charger
Press for pairing, snooze/brightness, volume, or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.
A large digital-time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth alarm clock.
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