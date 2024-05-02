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  • Super slim. Feature packed. Super slim. Feature packed. Super slim. Feature packed.

    Internet Radio

    TAM2805/79

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Super slim. Feature packed.

    Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck.

    See all benefits

    Internet Radio

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    See all Micro systems

    Super slim. Feature packed.

    • DAB+
    • Spotify connect
    • Bluetooth®

    One small system for all your music

    Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts, and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.

    Perfect for smaller spaces

    You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot, or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

    Easy streaming. Epic listening

    Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

    Convenience and control

    An easy-to-use remote puts key system functions at your fingertips. The colorful display panel shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB+.

    Alarm. Wake to your favorite radio station, or a tone

    A handy alarm function makes this slender micro system perfect for bedrooms. Wake up smiling to your favorite radio station. Or go for a simple alarm tone.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Volume Control
      Digital up/down
      Sound enhancement
      • digital sound control
      • bass reflex speaker system
      • Dynamic Bass Boost
      Frequency response
      63-20000 Hz
      Sound mode
      • Pop
      • Jazz
      • Rock
      • Classic
      • Flat
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      10W
      Speaker impedance
      6 ohm

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      2.75"
      Number of full range drivers
      2
      Driver configuration
      Full range
      Number of sound channels
      2.0

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Bluetooth range
      10M (free space)
      Headphone jack
      1x 3.5mm
      Audio in
      3.5mm
      WiFi
      802.11 a/b/g/n
      DLNA Standard
      n.a.
      Smart Home
      Spotify Connect

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna (75 ohm)
      Tuner bands
      • FM
      • DAB/DAB+
      • Internet Radio
      Station presets
      20 FM, 20 DAB
      RDS
      Yes.
      Tuner type
      Digital

    • Convenience

      Remote Control
      Yes
      Display Enhancements
      Brightness Control
      Sleep timer
      Yes
      Display screen type
      2.4" TFT
      Clock update
      DAB / Internet radio
      No. of alarms
      2
      Alarms
      Yes, Buzzer, Internet radio, DAB, FM

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      No

    • Power

      Adaptor type
      AC external
      Power supply
      110-240V, 50/60Hz

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      31.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      45.5  cm
      Depth
      15.6  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      Gross weight
      2.807  kg
      Nett weight
      1.707  kg
      Tare weight
      1.1  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC power adaptor
      • FM antenna
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Wall mounting bracket
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet

    • Design

      Wall mountable
      Yes
      System components
      Main unit

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      400 x 220 x 110  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      1.71  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC power adaptor
    • FM antenna
    • Remote Control
    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Wall mounting bracket
    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty Leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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