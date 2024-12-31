2 year warranty
Discontinued
TADR402/98
Helps you wake. Helps you sleep.
Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone, or slowly increasing radio volume. There’s a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.
The mirror-finished display clearly shows the time and doubles as a touch control panel. You can adjust the display brightness.
Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure
The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.
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