2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV5102/59
Experience superior Hi-definition TV
Experience superior Hi-definition TV. High speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 4x 1080p+ Anti-scratch, anti-fray,abrasion resistance aluminum housing jack & Nylon braiding cable
HDMI 2.0
2 m
Right angle
Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.
Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.
Allows an HDMI-connected TV with built-in tuner to send digital audio data to a surround audio system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable.