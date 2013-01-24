Home
Screen cleaner

SVC1116B/10
    -{discount-value}

    Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your flat TV screens and computer screens. Its antistatic formula will help to repel dust. See all benefits

    Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your flat TV screens and computer screens. Its antistatic formula will help to repel dust. See all benefits

    Safely clean flat screens

    • TV/Notebook/Mobile Devices

    Streak-free cleaning fluid

    Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

    Antistatic formula to repel dust

    The antistatic formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

    Lint-free microfiber cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

    Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfiber cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

    Safe, drip-free formula

    This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

    Lint-free, reusable, washable microfiber cloth

    This reusable microfiber cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dryed. You may use it over and over again.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Contents
      Cleaning fluid, 200ml

    • Accessories

      User Manual
      15 languages

    • Packaging dimensions

      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Height
      15.3  cm
      Width
      5.75  cm
      Depth
      5.75  cm
      Nett weight
      0.266  kg
      Gross weight
      0.267  kg
      Tare weight
      0.001  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 68209 5
      Number of products included
      1

    • Inner Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      4
      Length
      12  cm
      Width
      11.99  cm
      Height
      15.6  cm
      Gross weight
      1.169  kg
      Nett weight
      1.064  kg
      Tare weight
      0.105  kg
      GTIN
      2 87 12581 68209 9

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      27.6  cm
      Width
      14.4  cm
      Height
      36.6  cm
      Nett weight
      4.256  kg
      Gross weight
      4.9  kg
      Tare weight
      0.644  kg
      GTIN
      1 87 12581 68209 2
      Number of consumer packagings
      16

