SPA6500BK/00
Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.
Short on space? This versatile all-in-one stand and docking station elevates your monitor, desktop PC, or laptop to the perfect height. The built-in speakers enhance the sound of games or work calls—and the lightshow brings the atmosphere.See all benefits
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Integrated speakers bring you surprisingly powerful, well-balanced audio, letting you enhance the sound of games or work calls without cluttering your desk. You’ll hear more of the environment when you’re gaming—and work calls will come through loud and clear.
Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream music from your phone or tablet straight to this monitor stand’s speakers. If your computer’s on, you can also plug a USB drive into one of the stand’s USB-A slots and play music that way.
The sturdy construction is more than capable of supporting a standard monitor. When space is more limited, you’ll appreciate the ability to store full-sized keyboards or a laptop, plus your phone and tablet, underneath the stand.
Connect a 65W PD fast-charging power adapter (not supplied) to this monitor stand to enjoy all the functions of the onboard docking station. A USB-C port lets you connect and charge a laptop or tablet, and there are 3x USB-A ports for keyboards, mice, and other peripherals. You also get mic-in and headphone-out ports.
RGB LED strips on the front, sides, and underside of this monitor stand can amplify the vibe of your favorite games—or enhance the atmosphere for work or relaxation. Three dynamic modes sync colorful light combinations in time to music or sound effects, two ambient modes give you static lighting, and the final mode lets you turn off the lights.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Dimensions
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