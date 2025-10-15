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  • Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing. Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing. Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.

    Multimedia Speaker

    SPA6500BK/00

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.

    Short on space? This versatile all-in-one stand and docking station elevates your monitor, desktop PC, or laptop to the perfect height. The built-in speakers enhance the sound of games or work calls—and the lightshow brings the atmosphere.

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    Multimedia Speaker

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    Space saving. Atmosphere enhancing.

    • All-in-one monitor stand
    • Built-in speakers
    • RGB LED strip lights
    • Integrated docking station

    Space saving built-in speakers. 10 W (RMS)

    Integrated speakers bring you surprisingly powerful, well-balanced audio, letting you enhance the sound of games or work calls without cluttering your desk. You’ll hear more of the environment when you’re gaming—and work calls will come through loud and clear.

    Plays music too! Bluetooth® connectivity and USB hub

    Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream music from your phone or tablet straight to this monitor stand’s speakers. If your computer’s on, you can also plug a USB drive into one of the stand’s USB-A slots and play music that way.

    Sturdy desktop organizer, supports up to 15 kg

    The sturdy construction is more than capable of supporting a standard monitor. When space is more limited, you’ll appreciate the ability to store full-sized keyboards or a laptop, plus your phone and tablet, underneath the stand.

    Integrated docking station for all your essential devices

    Connect a 65W PD fast-charging power adapter (not supplied) to this monitor stand to enjoy all the functions of the onboard docking station. A USB-C port lets you connect and charge a laptop or tablet, and there are 3x USB-A ports for keyboards, mice, and other peripherals. You also get mic-in and headphone-out ports.

    Atmosphere enhancing RGB LED lights

    RGB LED strips on the front, sides, and underside of this monitor stand can amplify the vibe of your favorite games—or enhance the atmosphere for work or relaxation. Three dynamic modes sync colorful light combinations in time to music or sound effects, two ambient modes give you static lighting, and the final mode lets you turn off the lights.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Volume control
      rotary
      Frequency response
      65Hz - 20kHz
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      10 W (≤10% THD)
      Speaker impedance
      4 ohm

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      2"
      Number of full range drivers
      2
      Driver configuration
      Full range
      Number of sound channels
      2.0

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      • Built-in microphone
      • Microphone in 3.5 mm jack
      USB
      • Type-A x3 (peripherals)
      • Type-C (hub, charging)
      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • Multipoint (Multipair) support
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      Bluetooth range
      10M (free space)
      Headphone jack
      1x 3.5mm
      USB charging
      5V, 2A (Type-C, Max 35W)
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Smart Home
      n.a.

    • Convenience

      Ease of Installation
      Automatic pairing
      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      Buttons and controls
      • Power on/off
      • Lighting switch
      • Mode switch
      Built-in microphone
      Yes
      Light Effect
      Yes, RGB LED
      Handsfree calling
      Yes

    • Power

      Input
      65W max (Type-C)
      Output
      45W max (Type-C)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      26.5  cm
      Type of shelf placement
      Standing
      Width
      57  cm
      Depth
      12.8  cm
      Gross weight
      3.15  kg
      Nett weight
      1.98  kg
      Tare weight
      1.17  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • USB cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Safety warranty sheet

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      521x95x211.5  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      1.93  kg

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