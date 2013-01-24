Home
    Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats. See all benefits

      Feel it. Bass+

      • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
      • In-ear
      Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

      Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

      Ergonomic design for max comfort

      Ergonomic design for max comfort

      Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Slim, stable in-ear fit

      Slim, stable in-ear fit

      With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.

      Great sound isolation

      Great sound isolation

      Desgined for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        12.2  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Frequency response
        9 - 23 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.182  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 71338 6
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.143  kg
        Width
        8.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.76  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 71338 9
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.448  kg
        Width
        18.1  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        69 25970 71338 2
        Gross weight
        0.0496  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.0366  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.0117  kg
        Width
        3  cm

