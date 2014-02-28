Search terms

1

Headphones with mic

SHE3555BL/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass
    -{discount-value}

    Headphones with mic

    SHE3555BL/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Big beats, pumping bass

    Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headphones with mic

    Big beats, pumping bass

    Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

    Big beats, pumping bass

    Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headphones with mic

    Big beats, pumping bass

    Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Compact design

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear

      2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

      Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

      Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

      Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

      Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

      An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

      A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        10 -22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        20mW
        Sensitivity
        103dB

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.027  kg
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Tare weight
        0.014  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 72453 0

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        18.1  cm
        Width
        8.1  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.127  kg
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Tare weight
        0.088  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72453 4

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Width
        17.9  cm
        Height
        13.9  cm
        Gross weight
        1.14  kg
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Tare weight
        0.828  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72453 7

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        2.1 cm*1.2 cm*1.85 cm
        Weight
        0.012  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 89446 00604 9

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Early access to exclusive offers

          Be the first to hear about new products and sales

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.