Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Prestige.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SH98 replacement heads are compatible with S9000 Prestige.
1. Pull off the top plate of shaving unit. 2. Replace with new shaving head bracket solution. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.
The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.
NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles and have extra strong and long-lasting sharp edges. They cut hair with the highest precision, delivering extremely close results at skin level.
Our excellent skin comfort system enables you to get a highly efficient shave, even on a longer (up to 7-day) beard. Its new wider, rounder openings catch more hair per pass, resulting in a difference you can feel: excellent skin comfort.
Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinComfort rings. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.
Shaving heads
Accessories