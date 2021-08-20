2 year warranty
Discontinued
SH70/61
GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
Fits S7000 (S7xxx)
Fits Star Wars Shaver SW77xx
SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.
Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.
4.0
of 5
33
Reviews
20/08/2021
United Kingdom
Great product Phillips 7000 series
Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product
Pros
Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand
Cons
You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit
TweedleD
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Eddie57
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads