Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaver series 7000

Shaving heads

SH70/61
Find support for this product
  • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

    SH70/61
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Shaver replacement blades

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
      • Fits S7000 (S7xxx)
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW77xx
      Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

      Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

      SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

      Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

      Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

      Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Use cleaning spray HQ110

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.