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    Shaving unit

    RQ12/70

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $129.99

    Shaving unit

    Similar products

    See all Shaver replacement blades

    Reset your shaver to new

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • Discontinued
    • Buy SH70 instead
    Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

    Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

    RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

    Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

    Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

    Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder which will indicate you when to replace shaving heads. After replacing shaving heads, you can reset replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 5 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

    Reset your shaver to new

    Reset your shaver to new

    To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
      • Arcitec (RQ10xx)
      Upgraded shaving heads
      RQ12 has been replaced by SH70
      Important
      If SH70 is also out of stock, unfortunately, there is no replacement available. SH71 is not compatible with SensoTouch or Arcitec shavers.
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