Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Shaving unit

RQ12/70
Find support for this product
Overall rating / 5
  • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

    RQ12/70
    Find support for this product

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $129.99
    Find similar products

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all shaver-replacement-blades

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • V-Track Precision Blades PRO
      • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      • Fits SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
      • Fits Arcitec (RQ10xx)
      Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

      Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

      RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

      Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

      Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder which will indicate you when to replace shaving heads. After replacing shaving heads, you can reset replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 5 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
        • Arcitec (RQ10xx)

      • Accessories

        Included in pack
        Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Versus its Philips predecessor
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.