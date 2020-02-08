2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ12/50
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
UltraTrack
Replacement unit
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
2.3
of 5
279
Reviews
08/02/2020
United Kingdom
Best ever shave after 60 years of philishaving.
I bought this replacement head in October 2019, having tried (not for long) cheaper imitations. It's brilliant; closer shave achieved more quickly and effortlessly; longer gaps between washes. Earlier reviews are incomprehensible in the light of my experience, so I guess there must have been some recent modifications. I can't normally be bothered to write reviews but every time I shave now I tell myself that I really ought to spread the good news.
Pros
Quick easy really close shave.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Date of Use 2019-10-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Date of Use 2019-10-08
Dickiedot
19/09/2017
United Kingdom
Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads
These shaver heads were brilliant on the first 10/12 shaves they are getting progressively worse, shame really, I love the shaver. The docking station with the cleaning fluid has stopped working to, really bad news Richard
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Genie36
08/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product as always
This is an excellent product as Phillips product always are. Would not dream of having any other brand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit