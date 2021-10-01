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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
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    OneBlade Pro Face + Body

    QP6650/60

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.

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    Suggested retail price: $289.99

    OneBlade Pro Face + Body

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    See all OneBlade Face + Body

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
    • 14-length precision comb
    • Wet & Dry use
    • LED digital display
    Unique OneBlade technology

    Unique OneBlade technology

    Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

    Trim it down

    Trim it down

    Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style. Trim your body hair in any direction with the click-on body comb (3 mm).

    Edge it up

    Edge it up

    Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

    Shave it off

    Shave it off

    The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

    Guards against nicks on sensitive areas

    Guards against nicks on sensitive areas

    Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas of the body.

    Easily trim in any direction

    Easily trim in any direction

    Simply attach the 3mm body comb to trim in any direction.

    Get the exact length you’re after

    Get the exact length you’re after

    A wet and dry shaver that allows you to trim to your preferred hair length with 14 different settings from 0.4mm to 10mm.

    Create precise edges and sharp lines

    Create precise edges and sharp lines

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

    Use wet or dry

    Use wet or dry

    Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.

    Charge up and go

    Charge up and go

    A single charge takes 1 hour, and delivers 120 minutes of constant performance. 

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      Contour-following technology

    • Accessories

      Comb
      • 14-length comb (0.4 - 10 mm)
      • Click-on skin guard
      • Click-on body comb
      Stand
      Charging stand
      Extra replaceable blade
      Yes
      Travel case
      Travel case

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      120 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Color
      Chrome
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • Replace every 4 months*
      • QP210, QP220, QP230
      • QP610, QP620
      2-year warranty
      On the handle

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Rechargeable
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Display
      • full LED digital display
      • Travel lock indicator

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    • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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