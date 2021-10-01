QP6550/15
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style. Trim your body hair in any direction with the click-on body comb (3 mm).
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas of the body.
Simply attach the 3mm body comb to trim in any direction.
A wet and dry shaver that allows you to trim to your preferred hair length with 14 different settings from 0.4mm to 10mm.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.
Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.
A single charge takes 1 hour, and delivers 120 minutes of constant performance.
Trimming & shaving performance
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Ease of use
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