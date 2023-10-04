QP6541/15
Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
The new OneBlade Pro 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly*. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4 to 10 mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use ** to keep that fresh feel. When the eject icon will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
When the eject icon will appear on the blade, it is time to considerchanging the blade, for the best shaving experience
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face, and one for body.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
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