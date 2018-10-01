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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    OneBlade Pro

    QP6520/20

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

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    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    OneBlade Pro

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    See all OneBlade Face

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge, shave
    • For any length of hair
    • 14-length precision comb
    • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
    Unique OneBlade technology

    Unique OneBlade technology

    Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

    Follows your facial contours

    Follows your facial contours

    Philips OneBlade razor follows your facial contours allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

    Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

    Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

    Use wet or dry

    Use wet or dry

    Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.

    Charge up and go

    Charge up and go

    A single charge takes 1 hour, and delivers 90 minutes of constant performance.

    Trim it down

    Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

    Edge it up

    Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

    Shave it off

    The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.**

    Get the exact length you’re after

    A wet and dry shaver that allows you to trim to your preferred hair length with 14 different settings from 0.4mm to 10mm.

    LED digital display shows status of battery and travel lock

    Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the LED digital display. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and it indicates charging progress when plugged in. Activate the travel lock to take the OneBlade anywhere you go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      Contour-following technology

    • Accessories

      Stand
      Charging stand
      Comb
      14-length comb (0.4 - 10 mm)
      Pouch
      Travel pouch

    • Power

      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Run time
      90 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Black and blade silver

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      On the handle
      Replacement head
      • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
      • Replace every 4 months*

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Charging
      Rechargeable
      Display
      • full LED digital display
      • Travel lock indicator

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    Accessories

    * Suggested retail price

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    • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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