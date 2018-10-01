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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    OneBlade Pro

    QP6510/20

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

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    Suggested retail price: $149.99

    OneBlade Pro

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    See all OneBlade Face

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge, shave
    • For any length of hair
    • 12-length precision comb
    • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
    Unique OneBlade technology

    Unique OneBlade technology

    Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

    Follows your facial contours

    Follows your facial contours

    Philips OneBlade razor follows your facial contours allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

    Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

    Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Get the exact length you’re after

    Get the exact length you’re after

    A wet and dry shaver that allows you to trim to your preferred hair length with 12 different settings from 0.5mm to 9mm.

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

    Use wet or dry

    Use wet or dry

    Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.

    Keep your charge in check

    Keep your charge in check

    Ensure that your OneBlade Pro is always ready to go. The battery indicator alerts you when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.

    60 min Li-Ion battery

    60 min Li-Ion battery

    Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

    Trim it down

    Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.

    Edge it up

    Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

    Shave it off

    The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.**

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system

    • Accessories

      Comb
      12-length comb (0.5 - 9 mm)

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Black and blade silver

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
      • Replace every 4 months*
      2-year warranty
      On the handle

    • Ease of use

      Display
      3 LED battery indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Charging
      Rechargeable

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    Accessories

    * Suggested retail price

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    • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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