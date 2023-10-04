Search terms

  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    OneBlade 360 Replacement blade

    QP410/50

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard-to-reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $39.99

    OneBlade 360 Replacement blade

    Similar products

    See all OneBlade replacement blades

    Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge and shave
    • 1 x 360 Blade
    • Recyclable paper-based packaging**
    • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

    Fits with all OneBlade handles

    Fits with all OneBlade handles

    Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653x, QP654x, QP665x).

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

    Innovative 360 Blade

    Innovative 360 Blade

    Moves in all directions to maintain constant skin contact, while ensuring control at all times even for the most difficult to reach areas.

    Style with fewer strokes

    Style with fewer strokes

    And more comfort compared to the Original blade (QP210).

    Dual-sided blade

    Dual-sided blade

    Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade. Cuts both up and down. Get the perfect lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade, enabling you to see every hair you're cutting.

    Wet & dry

    Wet & dry

    OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • 360 Blade
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      • Contour-following technology
      • 360 Blade

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 4 months*
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
    • * Where facilities exist

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.