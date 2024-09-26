QP2734/30
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly than ever. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.
Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.
OneBlade doesn't shave as close as traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
OneBlade is fully waterproof, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 4 hour charge.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
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