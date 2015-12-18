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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    OneBlade

    QP2520/30

    Overall rating / 5
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    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $129.99

    OneBlade

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    See all OneBlade Face

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge, shave
    • For any length of hair
    • 3 x click-on stubble combs
    • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
    Unique OneBlade technology

    Unique OneBlade technology

    Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

    Trim it down

    Trim it down

    Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.

    Edge it up

    Edge it up

    Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

    Shave it off

    Shave it off

    The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

    Follows your facial contours

    Follows your facial contours

    Philips OneBlade razor follows your facial contours allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

    Create precise edges and sharp lines

    Create precise edges and sharp lines

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Stubble combs for more choices

    Stubble combs for more choices

    Get your preferred stubble length using one of the 3 included stubble combs at 1, 3 or 5mm.

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

    Use wet or dry

    Use wet or dry

    Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.

    Charge up and go

    Charge up and go

    A single charge takes 8 hours, and delivers 45 minutes of constant performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      Contour-following technology

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Storage cap
      Comb
      3 stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm)
      Extra replaceable blade
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Run time
      45 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Max power consumption
      2  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ribbed rubber grip
      Color
      Lime green, charcoal grey

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
      • Replace every 4 months*
      2-year warranty
      On the handle

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Rechargeable
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Display
      Charging indicator on adapter

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    Accessories

    * Suggested retail price

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    • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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