2 year warranty
Discontinued
QG3150/30
Superior visibility, maximum precision
The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
Plus
7-in-1
A range of attachments to enable you to style, maintain and define the hair and/or facial hair style you like.
The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
carlos123456
22/01/2019
United Kingdom
Still Use It After 6 Years
I've owned this machine for 6 years and use it, about once a week, for nose trimming and shaving. It has gotten a bit slower with time, perhaps a bit shaky (it's been 6 year, right?), but it still gets the job done fast. I have owned one other shaver that broke quickly and hurt me while shaving. Not this puppy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Jock
24/08/2014
Canada
Combs
Great tool, but combs quite flimsy. all mine are broken and have no idea where to buy replacements.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
leracquet
09/01/2011
United Kingdom
Don't make the same mistake that I did!
Imagine my shame when the receiver of my gift opened their "grooming kit" to find a product made of brittle black and white plastic and mechanical pieces glued together in a rather rudimentary fashion. I immediately requested to return the product, but having broken the seal, this was a phenomenally impossible ordeal. The only thing that remains is for my friend to take extreme caution; if this product were to suffer even a slight drop or knock it is sure to break. As for its durability: I highly doubt it will reach the end of its guarantee.
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit