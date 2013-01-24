Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Multigroom series 3000

Grooming kit

QG3150/30
Overall rating / 5
  • Superior visibility, maximum precision Superior visibility, maximum precision Superior visibility, maximum precision
    -{discount-value}

    Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

    QG3150/30
    Overall rating / 5

    Superior visibility, maximum precision

    The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

    Superior visibility, maximum precision

    The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind. See all benefits

    Superior visibility, maximum precision

    The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

    Superior visibility, maximum precision

    The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multigroomers

      Superior visibility, maximum precision

      • Plus
      • 7-in-1
      7 attachments for unlimited styling options

      7 attachments for unlimited styling options

      A range of attachments to enable you to style, maintain and define the hair and/or facial hair style you like.

      MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

      MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

      The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

      Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

      Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

      The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

      Washable attachments

      Washable attachments

      Washable attachments for fast and convenient cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Number of length settings
        9
        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
        Yes
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades

      • Ease of use

        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Storage
        Stand
        Maintenance free - No Oil need
        Yes

      • Power system

        Charging time
        10 hours
        Running time
        35 minutes
        Usage
        Cordless only

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Short beard
        • Chin straps
        • Goatee
        • Moustache
        • Sideburns
        • Clip your head hair

      • Attachments

        9 position beard and moustache comb
        Yes
        9 position hair clipper comb
        Yes
        Full size trimmer blade
        32  mm
        Micro foil shaver
        21  mm
        Nose and ear trimmer
        Yes
        Precision trimmer
        21  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.