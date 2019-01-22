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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3150/30

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Superior visibility, maximum precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

See all benefits

Superior visibility, maximum precision

  • Plus

  • 7-in-1

7 attachments for unlimited styling options

7 attachments for unlimited styling options

A range of attachments to enable you to style, maintain and define the hair and/or facial hair style you like.

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

22/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Still Use It After 6 Years

I've owned this machine for 6 years and use it, about once a week, for nose trimming and shaving. It has gotten a bit slower with time, perhaps a bit shaky (it's been 6 year, right?), but it still gets the job done fast. I have owned one other shaver that broke quickly and hurt me while shaving. Not this puppy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

24/08/2014

Canada

Canada

Combs

Great tool, but combs quite flimsy. all mine are broken and have no idea where to buy replacements.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

09/01/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Don't make the same mistake that I did!

Imagine my shame when the receiver of my gift opened their "grooming kit" to find a product made of brittle black and white plastic and mechanical pieces glued together in a rather rudimentary fashion. I immediately requested to return the product, but having broken the seal, this was a phenomenally impossible ordeal. The only thing that remains is for my friend to take extreme caution; if this product were to suffer even a slight drop or knock it is sure to break. As for its durability: I highly doubt it will reach the end of its guarantee.

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

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