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  • Ergonomically designed, to be your own therapist Ergonomically designed, to be your own therapist Ergonomically designed, to be your own therapist
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    Sports Massage & Recovery Fullsize Ergo Massage gun 10kg / 12mm

    PPM7322DG/79

    Overall rating / 5
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    Ergonomically designed, to be your own therapist

    Designed for sport enthusiasts, the massage gun is easy to operate via a single button. The ergonomically designed grip is convenient for users to hold. Each massage head is carefully designed to support the various body parts.

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    Sports Massage & Recovery Fullsize Ergo Massage gun 10kg / 12mm

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    Ergonomically designed, to be your own therapist

    With professional grade massage heads

    • 3 hours run time
    • 12mm deep muscle impact
    • 10kg power output
    • 6 full size massage heads, including Titanium and PU rubber
    • 750 grams only

    Multi-angle grip, easy to hold

    The multi-angle grip is ergonomically designed to conveniently support various massaging positions to achieve the best massage effect.

    Up to 10kg massage pressure output

    Specially tuned and powerful DC brushless motor, the SuperDynamic all-metal super power system ensures that the massage gun can reach the maximum thrust of 10kg. It enhances the effect of daily relaxing massage.

    Up to 12mm amplitude, deep into the fascial layer

    New structure design, the compact body release deep thrust, and the power goes directly to the tissue layer. With 12mm high amplitude and various professional grade massage heads, this massage gun is ideal for deep tissue treatment.

    Intelligent strength feedback display for protective massage

    Intelligent force feedback display is for intuitive and precise control of massage force to enhance the warm-up and recovery effect. Meanwhile it helps to avoid excessive pressure and protect muscle groups.

    6 different massage heads, meet your need for various parts

    Each massage head is carefully designed taking into account the needs of the various body parts, based on the principles of physiotherapy.

    Deliver strong penetrating waves while avoid skin allergies

    The professional titanium head is popular with physiotherapists. The metal massage head with higher hardness enables the massage gun to reach deep into the muscles, target the deep to tissue layers that ordinary massage heads cannot reach and completely soothe muscle groups. Titanium is the most friendly metal to the body and does not cause discomfort to people with skin allergies.

    Enhance the massage amplitude and comfort level

    The high elasticity of the rubber complements the vibration frequency of the massage gun, optimizing muscle tissue penetration for the best possible massage effect. The soft rubber surface is easy to clean supporting bacteria and harmful substances removal after long-term use. Protecting the skin's health.

    High intensity plastic hardshell case for full protection.

    The small and portable case features a high-strength plastic shell with anti-drop and anti-crush properties for providing full protection for the machine.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      230×117×62  mm
      Net weight
      750 grams
      Main materials
      ABS plastic
      Color
      Grey
      Quantity of massage heads
      6, including 40mm professional Titanium head

    • Main parameters

      Working voltage
      14.8V
      Massage amplitude
      12mm
      Massage frequency
      1600Hz-3200Hz
      Working power
      26 Watts
      Maximum thrust
      10kg
      Battery
      4x 2500mAh
      Charging current
      2A
      Charging port
      USV C
      Charging voltage
      5V (USB C)

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Service

      Warranty period
      2 years

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