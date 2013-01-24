Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

GoStyler

waterproof detail trimmer

NT9145/11
Find support for this product
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Trim, Edge, & Style Trim, Edge, & Style Trim, Edge, & Style
    -{discount-value}

    GoStyler waterproof detail trimmer

    NT9145/11
    Find support for this product

    Trim, Edge, & Style

    The new Philips precision beard styler gives you ultimate precision to define your beard style. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $39.95
    Find similar products

    GoStyler waterproof detail trimmer

    Trim, Edge, & Style

    The new Philips precision beard styler gives you ultimate precision to define your beard style. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all detail-and-nose-trimmers

      Trim, Edge, & Style

      with ultimate precision to define your beard style

      • Facial style
      • Precision trimmer
      • 3 beard combs
      • Mini foil head
      Detail foil shaver fits better in small spaces than a blade

      Detail foil shaver fits better in small spaces than a blade

      The detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, so nothing gets in the way of your perfect style.

      Precision 21mm trimmer helps fine-tune details, and perfect

      Precision 21mm trimmer helps fine-tune details, and perfect

      Create any style you want with precision, even in hard-to-reach areas.

      The detail shaver gives you a close finish around the edges

      The detail shaver gives you a close finish around the edges

      Define the edges of your style with the detail shaver.

      Keep your beard at a preferred length with 3 precision combs

      Keep your beard at a preferred length with 3 precision combs

      Create and maintain your short beard and mustache with the 4mm, 5mm, and 6mm precision comb.

      100% Waterproof for easy cleaning

      100% Waterproof for easy cleaning

      The 100% waterproof styler and attachments are convenient and easy to rinse.

      Includes AA battery

      Includes AA battery

      AA battery included–so the styler is ready when you are.

      2 year world wide guarantee, no oil needed

      2 year world wide guarantee, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Precision trimmer
        21  mm
        Mini foil shaver
        Yes

      • Accessories

        3 precision beard combs
        4mm, 5mm, 6mm
        Brush
        For cleaning mini-foil

      • Power system

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Maintenance

        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Lube for life
        Blades need no oiling

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Fully washable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.