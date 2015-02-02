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  • No pulling guaranteed No pulling guaranteed No pulling guaranteed

    Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

    NT3160/10

    No pulling guaranteed

    The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $39.99

    Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

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    See all Detail and nose trimmers

    No pulling guaranteed

    Fast and safe trim of nose, ear & eyebrow hair

    • No pulling guaranteed
    • Guard system, ideal angle
    • Fully washable, AA battery
    • 2 eyebrow combs, pouch
    Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

    Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

    With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

    Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

    Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

    Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

    Easy storage of all accessories

    Easy storage of all accessories

    Soft pouch includes : AA battery and 2 eyebrow combs.

    Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

    Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

    The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.

    Ready to use

    Ready to use

    Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.

    The blades never need to be oiled

    The blades never need to be oiled

    No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.

    Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

    The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

    2 combs to tidy up eyebrows

    Use the 3 or 5mm eyebrow combs to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Yes

    • Power

      Power supply
      AA battery

    • Design

      Color
      Black and grey
      Handle
      Soft rubber grip
      Finishing
      Silver lacquer and rubber

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Cutter width nose trimmer
      21mm (13/16")
      Number of length settings
      3
      2 eyebrow combs
      3 and 5mm (1/8” and 3/16”)

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Cleaning
      Fully washable

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