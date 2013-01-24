Search terms
Ultimate comfort, without pulling
The Philips nose trimmer series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system ensure a comfortable and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging. See all benefits
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.
Our Protective Guard System provides a cover over the blades designed to ensure they will never be in touch with your skin while safely guiding your hair towards the cutting element. The Protecive Guard has been engineered to make trimming comfortable and safe, minimizing missed hair whilst protecting against hair pulling, tugging or nicks and cuts.
Our innovative cutter is dual-sided to ensure all hair are cut quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction. The blades are made of durable stainless steel and designed to last.
Easily turn on/off your device with one hand. The textured handle gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.
This trimmer is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.
This trimmer runs on one AA battery that is included in the box, so your trimmer is ready to use right away. To change the battery, open the device by gently turning the bottom part to the left. Pull the bottom towards yourself to reach the battery compartment.
All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide guarantee.
