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  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them Designed to balance your meals how you like them Designed to balance your meals how you like them

    3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

    NA353/10

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Designed to balance your meals how you like them

    The Philips Airfryer from the 3000 series with two baskets ensures that two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty and healthy cooking with a large drawer for main courses for the whole family and a smaller drawer for side dishes or single meals.

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    3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

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    Designed to balance your meals how you like them

    Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

    • Designed to balance your meals
    Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Plus Technology

    Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Plus Technology

    No more burning or undercooking. Our patented design optimizes heat circulation to not go only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food every time.

    2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    2 drawer air fryers: The large drawer is perfect for mains, fries, and whatever you love most. Use the smaller drawer for sides, veggies, and snacks.

    Time so both sides finish at the same time.

    Time so both sides finish at the same time.

    Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.

    Copy function sets the same time and temperature

    Copy function sets the same time and temperature

    Quickly set the same cooking time and temperature for dual baskets at the touch of a button.

    Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our HomeID app

    Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our HomeID app

    The best dual air fryer with tailored recipes in the HomeID app. Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Dual Basket Airfryer.

    Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

    Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

    No more checking or guessing. With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.

    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

    Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer

    Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer

    Dual Basket Airfryer is wallet-friendly, consuming less than 70% energy of a standard oven.**

    Cook a full meal faster than in the oven

    Cook a full meal faster than in the oven

    Unbeatable speed. Save time and prepare a meal in only a few minutes***

    Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

    Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

    No scrubbing or soaking. Save time cleaning up with dishwasher-safe basket in your airfryer dual.

    9L capacity for up to 1.5kg of brussels sprouts

    9L capacity for up to 1.5kg of brussels sprouts

    Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or an 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2750 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      9L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      0.8
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      No
      Programs
      8 presets
      Number of baskets
      Yes
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      Yes
      Remote control
      No
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Technology
      Rapid Air
      Integrated on /off switch
      No
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature (°C)
      200
      Related Accessories 1
      Baking kit
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      Yes
      Single or dual basket
      Dual basket
      Connectivity
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      443.9
      Product Width
      382.5
      Product Height
      314.2
      Product Weight
      7.85 kg
      Product Dimension
      382.5 x 443.9 x 314.2 mm
      Package Length
      490mm
      Package Width
      390mm
      Package Height
      370mm
      Package Weight
      9.68kg
      Package Dimension
      490mm×390mm×370mm

    • Durability

      Case
      >25% recycled content
      Manual
      100%

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    Reviews

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    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
    • **Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.
    • ***Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.

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