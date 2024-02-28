3000 Series Airfryer Dual Basket
Designed to balance your meals how you like them
The Philips Airfryer from the 3000 series with two baskets ensures that two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty and healthy cooking with a large drawer for main courses for the whole family and a smaller drawer for side dishes or single meals.
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3000 Series Airfryer Dual Basket
Designed to balance your meals how you like them Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time Designed to balance your meals 2 baskets, 2 sizes Bullet Point 3 Ready at the same time Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Plus Technology
No more burning or undercooking. Our patented design optimizes heat circulation to not go only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food every time.
2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal
2 drawer air fryers: The large drawer is perfect for mains, fries, and whatever you love most. Use the smaller drawer for sides, veggies, and snacks.
Time so both sides finish at the same time.
Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.
Copy function sets the same time and temperature
Quickly set the same cooking time and temperature for dual baskets at the touch of a button.
Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our HomeID app
The best dual air fryer with tailored recipes in the HomeID app. Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Dual Basket Airfryer.
Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking
No more checking or guessing. With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.
Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*
Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.
Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer
Dual Basket Airfryer is wallet-friendly, consuming less than 70% energy of a standard oven.**
Cook a full meal faster than in the oven
Unbeatable speed. Save time and prepare a meal in only a few minutes***
Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup
No scrubbing or soaking. Save time cleaning up with dishwasher-safe basket in your airfryer dual.
9L capacity for up to 1.5kg of brussels sprouts
Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or an 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Dishwasher safe parts
Yes
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
Technical Specifications
Power
2750 W Voltage
220-240 V Frequency
50 Hz Number in pack
1 Battery Product
No
General Specification
Primary Material
Plastic Secondary Material
Metal Capacity
9L Heat-resistant
Yes Non-slip feet
Yes Transparent lid
No Interface
Digital Cord length
0.8 Cord storage
Yes Keep warm function
No Programs
8 presets Digital Touch-Screen Interface
Yes Number of baskets
2 Removable basket
Yes Timer
Yes Remote control
No Internet connectivity
No Technology
Rapid Air Integrated on /off switch
No Automatic shut-off
No Adjustable thermostat
No Power light
No Cool-touch handgrips
Yes Dishwasher safe
Yes Temperature indicator
Yes Coolwall enclosure
Yes Maximum temperature (°C)
200℃ Non-stick coating
Yes Warranty
Yes Single or dual basket
Dual Basket Connectivity
Non-connected
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
443.9 Product Width
382.5 Product Height
314.2 Product Weight
7.85 kg Product Dimension
382.5 x 443.9 x 314.2 mm Package Length
490mm Package Width
390mm Package Height
370mm Package Weight
9.68kg Package Dimension
490mm×390mm×370mm
Durability
Case
>25% recycled content Manual
100%
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*Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer. **Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens. ***Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.
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