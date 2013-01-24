Search terms
Ultimate styling & precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 18 quality tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and a premium steel handle with rubber grips. See all benefits
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
The all-in-one hair trimmer features DualCut technology for maximum precision. It comes with 2x more blades, designed to self-sharpen and stay as effective as it is on day 1 for up to 5 years.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Shave comfortably below the neck, with our unique skin protector system that guards even your most sensitive body areas and lets you shave to a closeness of 0.5mm
Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.
Quickly create your own hair style. The extra wide 41mm hair clipper cuts through more hair per stroke.
The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 4 wide hair combs (4,9,12,16 mm), 2 fading hair combs (left, right) and 2 body combs (3,5 mm).
The trimmer's frame is made of stainless steel for long-lasting durability, and the rubber detailing delivers best-in-class comfort and control.
This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Our most powerful Lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of runtime per charge.
