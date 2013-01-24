Home
Multigroom series 7000

18-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG7785/20
  • Ultimate styling & precision Ultimate styling & precision Ultimate styling & precision
    Ultimate styling & precision

    Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 18 quality tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and a premium steel handle with rubber grips. See all benefits

      18-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

      • 18 tools
      • DualCut technology
      • 5 hour runtime
      • Showerproof
      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 18 tools

      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 18 tools

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

      Maximum precision with 2x more blades

      Maximum precision with 2x more blades

      The all-in-one hair trimmer features DualCut technology for maximum precision. It comes with 2x more blades, designed to self-sharpen and stay as effective as it is on day 1 for up to 5 years.

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

      Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

      Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

      Shave comfortably below the neck, with our unique skin protector system that guards even your most sensitive body areas and lets you shave to a closeness of 0.5mm

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

      Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

      Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

      Quickly create your own hair style. The extra wide 41mm hair clipper cuts through more hair per stroke.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      11 combs for trimming face, hair and body

      11 combs for trimming face, hair and body

      2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 4 wide hair combs (4,9,12,16 mm), 2 fading hair combs (left, right) and 2 body combs (3,5 mm).

      The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

      The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

      The trimmer's frame is made of stainless steel for long-lasting durability, and the rubber detailing delivers best-in-class comfort and control.

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Powerful Lithium-ion battery delivers 5hrs of runtime

      Powerful Lithium-ion battery delivers 5hrs of runtime

      Our most powerful Lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of runtime per charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        18 tools
        Styling tools
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Wide hair clipper
        • Bodyshaver
        • Body skin protector attachment
        • Metal trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 4 wide hair combs
        • 2 fading hair combs
        • 2 body combs
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        DualCut technology
        Cut in two directions
        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Premium travel case

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        5 hours
        Charging
        • 2 hours charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Display
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        • No-slip rubber grip
        • Stainless steel handle

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

