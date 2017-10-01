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    Multigroom series 7000 18-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG7770/15

    Ultimate styling & precision

    Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 18 quality tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and a premium steel handle with rubber grips.

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    Suggested retail price: $299.99

    Multigroom series 7000 18-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

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    See all Multigroomers

    Ultimate styling & precision

    18-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

    • 18 tools
    • DualCut technology
    • 5 hour runtime
    • Showerproof
    Maximum precision with 2x more blades

    Maximum precision with 2x more blades

    This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

    Trim and style your face, hair and body with 18 tools

    Trim and style your face, hair and body with 18 tools

    This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

    Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

    Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

    Shave comfortably below the neck, with our unique skin protector system that guards even your most sensitive body areas and lets you shave to a closeness of 0.5mm

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

    Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

    Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

    Quickly create your own hair style. The extra wide 41mm hair clipper cuts through more hair per stroke.

    Get the details right

    Get the details right

    The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    11 combs for trimming face, hair and body

    11 combs for trimming face, hair and body

    2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 4 wide hair combs (4,9,12,16 mm), 2 fading hair combs (left, right) and 2 body combs (3,5 mm).

    Run time: 5 hours of cordless use per charge

    Run time: 5 hours of cordless use per charge

    The high-performance Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 5 hours of run time per every 2-hour charge. A 5-minute quick charge delivers one full trim.

    The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

    The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

    The trimmer's frame is made of stainless steel for long-lasting durability, and the rubber detailing delivers best-in-class comfort and control.

    Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

    Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

    This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Styling tools
      • Metal trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision shaver
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • Wide hair clipper
      • Bodyshaver
      • Body skin protector attachment
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 4 wide hair combs
      • 2 fading hair combs
      • 2 body combs
      Number of tools
      18 tools
      Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubble look
      • Sharp lines
      • Detailed styling
      • Goatee

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Premium travel case

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      5 hours
      Charging
      • 2 hours charge
      • 5 min quick charge

    • Design

      Handle
      • Stainless steel handle
      • No-slip rubber grip

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      DualCut technology
      Cut in two directions
      Self-sharpening blades
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator

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