MG7736/15
One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body
Perfect your style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with self-sharpening blades and full control with a no-slip rubber grip.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
The Philips Multigroom 7000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 16 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Shave comfortably below the neck, with our unique skin protector system that guards even your most sensitive body areas and lets you shave to a closeness of 0.5mm
Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.
Quickly create your own hair style. The extra wide 41mm hair clipper cuts through more hair per stroke.
The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
Quickly touch up your face and hair with the nine reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 4 wide hair combs at 4mm, 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 2 body combs for 3mm and 5mm grooming.
This Philips trimmer gives you up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a single 1-hour charge. A quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.
Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.
This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.
Create the look you want
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.