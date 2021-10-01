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  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body

    Multigroom series 7000 16-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG7736/15

    One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body

    Perfect your style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with self-sharpening blades and full control with a no-slip rubber grip.

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    Suggested retail price: $239.99

    Multigroom series 7000 16-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

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    One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body

    16-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

    • 16 tools
    • Self-sharpening metal blades
    • Up to 120 min run time
    • Showerproof
    Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

    Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

    The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

    16 pieces to trim your face and head

    16 pieces to trim your face and head

    The Philips Multigroom 7000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 16 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

    Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

    Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

    Shave comfortably below the neck, with our unique skin protector system that guards even your most sensitive body areas and lets you shave to a closeness of 0.5mm

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

    Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

    Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

    Quickly create your own hair style. The extra wide 41mm hair clipper cuts through more hair per stroke.

    Get the details right

    Get the details right

    The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    Cut hair to your length

    Cut hair to your length

    Quickly touch up your face and hair with the nine reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 4 wide hair combs at 4mm, 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 2 body combs for 3mm and 5mm grooming.

    120 minutes of runtime

    120 minutes of runtime

    This Philips trimmer gives you up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a single 1-hour charge. A quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

    Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

    Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

    This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Styling tools
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision shaver
      • Wide hair clipper
      • Bodyshaver
      • Body skin protector attachment
      • Metal trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 4 wide hair combs
      • 2 body combs
      Number of tools
      16 tools
      Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubble look
      • Sharp lines
      • Detailed styling
      • Goatee

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Storage pouch

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      120 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion

    • Design

      Handle
      No-slip rubber grip

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Self-sharpening metal blades

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Charging indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof and easy cleaning

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