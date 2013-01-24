Search terms
Ultimate styling & precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 14 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 5 years of use.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
Use the metal trimmer with DualCut technology without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length.
Shave comfortably below the neck with our bodyshaver. Our unique skin protector system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably shave hair as close as 0.5mm.
Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.
Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 2 body combs (3,5 mm).
The high-performance Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes of run time per every 1-hour full charge. A 5-minute quick charge delivers one full trim.
High-quality rubber handle for superior comfort and control while trimming.
This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.
Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.
