Search terms
Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 3 years of use.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair and clips your hair.
Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm) and 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm).
Get up to 60 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.
Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.
Declutter your bathroom and your gym bag, with a small storage pouch for easy organization and travel that keeps all your attachments together in one place.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Service