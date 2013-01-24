Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Multigroom series 3000

8-in-1, Face and Hair

MG3730/15
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer
    -{discount-value}

    Multigroom series 3000 8-in-1, Face and Hair

    MG3730/15
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    All-in-one trimmer

    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $119.99

    Multigroom series 3000 8-in-1, Face and Hair

    All-in-one trimmer

    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

    All-in-one trimmer

    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $119.99

    Multigroom series 3000 8-in-1, Face and Hair

    All-in-one trimmer

    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multigroomers

      All-in-one trimmer

      8-in-1 trimmer

      • 8 tools
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • Up to 60 min run time
      • Rinseable attachments
      Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

      Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

      Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 3 years of use.

      Trim and style your face and hair with 8 tools

      Trim and style your face and hair with 8 tools

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair and clips your hair.

      Trimmer edges beard and hair to complete your look

      Trimmer edges beard and hair to complete your look

      Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      6 combs for trimming your face and hair

      6 combs for trimming your face and hair

      2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm) and 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm).

      Run time: up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge

      Run time: up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge

      Get up to 60 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.

      Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

      Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

      Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.

      Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

      Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

      Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

      2-year warranty

      2-year warranty

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        8 tools
        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        Hairclipping/Facial styling
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.