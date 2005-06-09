Home
Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM11/30
  Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD
    Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD

    Specifically designed for one who appreciates the ultimate in technology and style, this system exudes finesse and quality. Unleash the audiophile in you and savor the enhanced sounds from your MP3/WMA-CD through powerful, dynamic speakers. See all benefits

      • MP3
      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

      10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

      10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer. Windows Media Audio (WMA) is a highly compressed digital audio format from Microsoft that delivers great sound with music files that take up half the disk space and download in half the time. A single CD can store up to 20 hours of good quality WMA music recorded at a bit rate of 64 Kbps.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total power

      This system has 2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

      Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

      Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

      Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x75 watts RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 5.25" woofer
        • Ribbon tweeter
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 99-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Full Logical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Autoreverse
        • Electronic Speed Control
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Tape Counter
        ID3-tag support
        Yes

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • Automatic Recording Level
        • CD Synchro Start Recording
        • One-Touch Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Tape alarm
        • Snooze
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        White FTD
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Eco Power Standby
        0.5 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        32-key with 2xAA Batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        175  mm
        Set Height
        252  mm
        Set Depth
        350  mm
        Main speaker width
        175  mm
        Main Speaker height
        252  mm
        Main speaker depth
        215  mm
        Packaging Width
        524  mm
        Packaging Height
        353  mm
        Packaging Depth
        408  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12.9  kg

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM/MW Antenna

