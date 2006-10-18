Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM108D/79
Overall rating / 5
  • Dock and play your GoGear or iPod Dock and play your GoGear or iPod Dock and play your GoGear or iPod
    -{discount-value}

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCM108D/79
    Overall rating / 5

    Dock and play your GoGear or iPod

    Dock your GoGear or iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and sophisicated design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    Dock and play your GoGear or iPod

    Dock your GoGear or iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and sophisicated design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.

    Dock and play your GoGear or iPod

    Dock your GoGear or iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and sophisicated design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    Dock and play your GoGear or iPod

    Dock your GoGear or iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and sophisicated design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Dock and play your GoGear or iPod

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      4W RMS total output power

      4W RMS total output power

      This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x2watts rms
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 3.5" woofer

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        Top
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Cradle playback mode
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Next and Previous track
        • Play and Pause
        • Program play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle play
        • Charging GoGear
        • Charging iPod

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • Cradle connection
        • FM fixed pigtail antenna
        • AM Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight color
        White

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        20-key with battery
        User Manual
        English
        Cradle
        Cradle and adaptors for GoGear and iPod
        Cables
        Docking cable

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        150  mm
        Set Height
        153  mm
        Set Depth
        244  mm
        Main speaker width
        150  mm
        Main Speaker height
        153  mm
        Main speaker depth
        204  mm
        Packaging Width
        535  mm
        Packaging Height
        200  mm
        Packaging Depth
        301  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        5.5  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        220-240V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.