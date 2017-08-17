2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hi-Fi sound in a compact solution
The chic, compact Philips DVD Micro Theater MCD908 with Hi-Fi tubes makes the best Flat TV companion. Turn your home into a theater with audiophile-quality sound and enjoy high-resolution movies and JPEG pictures.
Heritage Audio
With built-in Hi-Fi Tubes, you can now experience sound of the highest quality that's usually only associated with premium audiophile systems. The analog nature of the tubes provides a more pleasing sound to our non-linear hearing system. Sound from a tube has low distortion and is always preferred for its clean and detailed, warm and life-like audio quality.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rom22
17/08/2017
Singapore
Excellent sound.
Improves every movie with great surround and deep bases.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD908 DVD Micro Theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD908 DVD Micro Theater
Coconutkid8954
23/08/2017
US
Verified buyer
The product is best I've seen!
This component is AWESOME, conveniently placed in our cabinet and speakers are the Best I've ever had!.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD908 DVD Micro Theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD908 DVD Micro Theater
neenee69
21/01/2010
US
Really Impressive Product
The MCD980/37 has been in my home for several months now, and I truly enjoy it. Some notable strong points include the well behaved audio rendered by means of warm vacuum tubes and a really good radio section. I did add a subwoofer and tacked on some super tweeters from Parts Express. These are the TN28's. Just srew them to the speaker terminal posts, and you will be amazed. I did also add to the remote some "feelers" using superglue and paper clip pieces. Now its easy to operate in the dark! :)
This review was made for MCD908 DVD Micro Theater
This review was made for MCD908 DVD Micro Theater