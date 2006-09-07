Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DVD Micro Theater

MCD709/98
Overall rating / 5
  • The height of pure entertainment The height of pure entertainment The height of pure entertainment
    -{discount-value}

    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD709/98
    Overall rating / 5

    The height of pure entertainment

    Immerse in a total movie and music experience with DVD Micro Theatre MCD709. Its superb design reflects its state of the art sound and picture technology. You're in for dynamic and impressive entertainment - right in your living room!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    The height of pure entertainment

    Immerse in a total movie and music experience with DVD Micro Theatre MCD709. Its superb design reflects its state of the art sound and picture technology. You're in for dynamic and impressive entertainment - right in your living room!

    The height of pure entertainment

    Immerse in a total movie and music experience with DVD Micro Theatre MCD709. Its superb design reflects its state of the art sound and picture technology. You're in for dynamic and impressive entertainment - right in your living room!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    The height of pure entertainment

    Immerse in a total movie and music experience with DVD Micro Theatre MCD709. Its superb design reflects its state of the art sound and picture technology. You're in for dynamic and impressive entertainment - right in your living room!

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      The height of pure entertainment

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

      High-end component design with stand

      High-end component design with stand

      The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Real rosewood speaker enclosure for perfect sound quality

      The speaker enclosure is made of the real, natural rosewood. Its stiffness and density are both excellent acoustic damping properties for perfect quality sound reproduction. Part of the manufacturing process involves hand-making to ensure a super quality finish.

      Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

      In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

      High quality remote control for comfortable use

      The remote control is a perfect balance of dimensions and weight. Sleek and ergonomically designed, the bottom cover of remote control features a soft rubber-paint finish to ensure comfort in usage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        Total 380W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Loudness
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • Ribbon tweeter
        • Real rosewood enclosure
        • Gold-plate speaker connectors
        • Speaker grilles detachable
        Subwoofer type
        Active

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Dynamic Range Compression
        DVD Region.
        3
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        Aux in
        2x(L/R)/ RCA
        Other connections
        • Active subwoofer Pre-out
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • Digital optical out
        • FM Antenna
        • Line out
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        VFD display
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        49-key with 2xAAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        230  mm
        Set Height
        160  mm
        Set Width
        240  mm
        Main speaker depth
        223  mm
        Main Speaker height
        948  mm
        Main speaker width
        240  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        255  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        336  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        426  mm
        Packaging Depth
        524  mm
        Packaging Height
        440  mm
        Packaging Width
        1192  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        35  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Control cable
      • FM/MW Antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.