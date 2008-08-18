Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DVD Micro Theater

MCD700/79
Overall rating / 5
  • Rich movie and great sound experience Rich movie and great sound experience Rich movie and great sound experience
    -{discount-value}

    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD700/79
    Overall rating / 5

    Rich movie and great sound experience

    With a mirror-finished center-unit that adds a touch of stylishness to any interior. The wood-finished speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    Rich movie and great sound experience

    With a mirror-finished center-unit that adds a touch of stylishness to any interior. The wood-finished speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

    Rich movie and great sound experience

    With a mirror-finished center-unit that adds a touch of stylishness to any interior. The wood-finished speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    Rich movie and great sound experience

    With a mirror-finished center-unit that adds a touch of stylishness to any interior. The wood-finished speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Rich movie and great sound experience

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      High-end component design with stand

      High-end component design with stand

      The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

      In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

      High quality remote control for comfortable use

      The remote control is a perfect balance of dimensions and weight. Sleek and ergonomically designed, the bottom cover of remote control features a soft rubber-paint finish to ensure comfort in usage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x25 watts RMS, 1000 watts PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Loudness
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Reverb Mode
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • 4" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • Picture CD
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Parental control
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        • Slow Motion
        • Dynamic Range Compression
        • PBC
        • A-B Repeat
        DVD Region.
        4

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-RW
        • CD-R
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Top

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        Other connections
        • Active subwoofer Pre-out
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • Digital optical out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        Aux in
        2x(L/R)/ RCA
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        White FTD
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Control cable
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        49-key with 2xAAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        208  mm
        Set Height
        156  mm
        Set Depth
        268  mm
        Main speaker width
        145  mm
        Main Speaker height
        230  mm
        Main speaker depth
        210  mm
        Packaging Width
        475  mm
        Packaging Height
        275  mm
        Packaging Depth
        335  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        11  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Control cable
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM/MW Antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.