Micro Theater

MCD388/98
  Obsessed with sound
    Micro Theater

    MCD388/98
    Obsessed with sound

    Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images.

    Micro Theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images. See all benefits

    Obsessed with sound

    Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images. See all benefits

    Micro Theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      Sound that fits your home

      • Wireless subwoofer
      • wall-mountable
      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

      Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

      The digital wireless subwoofer is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies. The result is a powerful reproduction of deep bass with the minimum of distortion.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      100W RMS total output power

      100W RMS total output power

      This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

      Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

      The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

      In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

      Dolby Virtual Speaker for theater audio experience

      Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualization technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • loudness
        • class "D" digital amplifier
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby virtual speaker
        Output power
        • total 100 W RMS
        • 2 x 20 W RMS + 60 W

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker drivers
        3" woofer
        Subwoofer types
        active
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Video Playback

        DVD region code
        3
        Playback media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • video CD/SVCD
        • picture CD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc playback modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • angle
        • PBC
        • Zoom
        • parental control
        • disc menu
        • fast backward
        • fast forward
        • OSD
        • slow motion
        • resume playback from stop
        Video enhancement
        progressive scan

      • Picture/Display

        Picture Enhancement
        • high def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • video upsampling
        • video upscaling

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • SD/MMC card
        • USB flash drive
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Others
        ID3-tag support
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        • component video out
        • composite video (CVBS) out
        • digital audio coaxial out
        • HDMI out
        • Headphone (3.5mm)
        • S-Video out
        Aux in
        2xRCA (Audio)
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        • motorised
        • slot
        Display enhancements
        DIM mode
        Display type
        VFD display
        On-Screen display languages
        • English
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Thai
        • Traditional Chinese
        Wall mountable / Ceiling Throw
        wall mountable

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • composite video cable (Y)
        • MP3 Link cable
        • power cord
        Remote control
        40-key with lithium battery
        Others
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        8  kg
        Packaging depth
        250  mm
        Main unit depth
        120  mm
        Packaging height
        350  mm
        Main unit height
        235  mm
        Packaging width
        565  mm
        Main unit width
        525  mm
        Subwoofer depth
        300  mm
        Subwoofer height
        195  mm
        Subwoofer width
        170  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        50/60  Hz
        Power supply
        110 - 240  V

      • Digital photo playback

        Playback media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG

