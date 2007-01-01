Home
DVD Micro Theater

    You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Home entertainment will never be the same again!

      DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

      In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

      400W PMPO / 10W RMS total power

      This system has 400W PMPO / 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x5W RMS / 400W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Loudness
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 4" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Angle
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • A-B Repeat
        • PBC
        • Parental control
        DVD Region.
        4

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        Electronic Speed Control
        Playback Media
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-RW
        • CD-R
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Top

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • CD Synchro Start Recording
        • Automatic Recording Level

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        Other connections
        • Active subwoofer Pre-out
        • Digital coaxial out
        • Line out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        Aux in
        1x(L/R)/ RCA
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        VFD display

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        45-key with 2xAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        148  mm
        Set Height
        235  mm
        Set Depth
        258  mm
        Main speaker width
        142  mm
        Main Speaker height
        235  mm
        Main speaker depth
        212  mm
        Packaging Width
        342  mm
        Packaging Height
        312  mm
        Packaging Depth
        446  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.43  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM/MW Antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

