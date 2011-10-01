Home
DVD Micro Theater

MCD183/79
    Relax with great music and movies

    Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback. See all benefits

      Relax with great music and movies

      Obsessed with sound

      • 100W
      • subwoofer
      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        • 2 x 25 W + 50 W RMS
        • 1800 W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3" woofer
        Subwoofer types
        passive

      • Video Playback

        Playback media
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • picture CD
        • video CD/SVCD
        • DivX
        • DVD
        • DivX Ultra
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Parental control
        • PBC
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        DVD Region.
        4
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • Picture CD

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        Loader Type
        Tray
        Number of Discs
        1
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Stop
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        • 2xRCA (Audio)
        • component video out
        • composite video (CVBS) out
        • S-Video out
        Aux in
        2xRCA (Audio)
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        USB
        USB host
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        MP3 Link cable
        Remote control
        38-key with lithium battery
        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM antenna
        • IFU / User Manual
        • Quick Use Guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Main unit width
        200  mm
        Main unit depth
        270  mm
        Main unit height
        125  mm
        Main speaker width
        135  mm
        Main speaker depth
        150  mm
        Main speaker height
        255  mm
        Subwoofer width
        160  mm
        Subwoofer height
        255  mm
        Subwoofer depth
        250  mm
        Packaging width
        545  mm
        Packaging height
        314  mm
        Packaging depth
        350  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM antenna
      • IFU / User Manual
      • Quick Use Guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

