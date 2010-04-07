2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD183/79
Relax with great music and movies
Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.
100W
subwoofer
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Fred
07/04/2010
United Kingdom
Good value - excellent service
Decent little system for the price. We didn't need a big 5:1 set for the size of room. We used this set to tie everything together [TV, PVR, mp3, DVD, etc] whic it does very well. Easy to set up, most cables are included. It has a number preset sounds rather than a proper equalizer which means you have to fiddle about to find the best one for what you are playing, but that's clearly specified in the ads and what do you expect when bigger setups are 2 or 3 times the price. Major gripe is the dimness of the display panel. Philips replaced the first, but second one not much different, you can't read it from more than 4-5 feet. Must say how helpful and quick Philips were with tech support and exchanging the unit. Top marks; dial the number and speak to real people. Only other problem is the mp3 menus which don't show all of the track name. All in all, a pleasing product and a very good service.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre
Mattie123
27/04/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Quality High - Ease of use dissppointing
Quality of sound and media source all good. However functionality poor: Faint Display Light. Hard to see from even a close distance. Remote does not have a 'eject' button, only the unit has Remote quite small
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater