DVD Micro Theater

MCD177/79
  Turn any room into a theater
    You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD, MP3-CD and USB Direct playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

      Turn any room into a theater

      plus USB Direct playback

      • DivX playback
      • component design
      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

      In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

      800W PMPO/40W RMS total power

      This system has 800W PMPO / 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Loudness
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Output Power
        2x20W RMS / 800W PMPO

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 4" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DivX
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan
        DVD Region.
        4

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • Picture CD

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Loader Type
        Top
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Station presets
        20

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        Other connections
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • FM Antenna
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Audio Connections
        • 3.5mm Line in
        • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Backlight color
        Blue

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        User Manual
        English
        AC/DC Adaptor
        Switching power supply
        Quick start guide
        English
        Remote control
        40-key with Lithium batteries

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker depth
        180  mm
        Main Speaker height
        250  mm
        Main speaker width
        160  mm
        Packaging Depth
        225  mm
        Packaging Height
        405  mm
        Packaging Width
        554  mm
        Set Depth
        275  mm
        Set Height
        85  mm
        Set Width
        232  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        7.3  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM antenna
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

