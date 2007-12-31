Home
DVD Micro Theater

MCD139B/98
    Enjoy your favorite movies with The Philips MCD139B. Featuring Progressive Scan for optimized image quality and Dynamic Bass Boost for powerful sound output, you can now enjoy cinematic experience right at your home! See all benefits

      • DivX playback
      • component design
      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        1800W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Output power (RMS)
        2x25W + 50W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        3" woofer
        Subwoofer type
        Passive

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DivX
        • DVD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Parental control
        • A-B Repeat
        DVD Region.
        3
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Top
        Number of Discs
        1

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        Aux in
        1x(L/R)/ RCA
        Other connections
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • FM Antenna
        • Line out
        • DIN connection
        Audio Connections
        • 3.5mm Line in
        • RCA Aux in

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        White FTD
        OSD Languages
        • Spanish
        • English

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM antenna
        • AC Power Cord
        • IFU / User Manual
        • Quick Use Guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Remote control
        38-key with Lithium battery
        Cables
        Din
        Quick start guide
        English

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        221.5  mm
        Set Height
        90  mm
        Set Width
        218  mm
        Main speaker depth
        232  mm
        Main Speaker height
        250  mm
        Main speaker width
        125  mm
        Packaging Depth
        330  mm
        Packaging Height
        314  mm
        Packaging Width
        550  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        232  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        250  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        147  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        13  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM antenna
      • AC Power Cord
      • IFU / User Manual
      • Quick Use Guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

