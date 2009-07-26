Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DVD Micro Theater

MCD122/98
Overall rating / 5
  • Enjoy great movie experience Enjoy great movie experience Enjoy great movie experience
    -{discount-value}

    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD122/98
    Overall rating / 5

    Enjoy great movie experience

    Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    Enjoy great movie experience

    Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

    Enjoy great movie experience

    Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    Enjoy great movie experience

    Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Enjoy great movie experience

      with USB direct playback

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      40W RMS total output power

      40W RMS total output power

      This Philips speaker has 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        800W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Output power (RMS)
        40W

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 4" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD+RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        • Slow Motion
        • Parental control
        • PBC
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Loader Type
        Tray
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Number of Discs
        1

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • RDS Clock Set
        • Station Name
        • Program Type

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        Video Output - Analog
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Audio Connections
        • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
        • RCA Aux in
        USB
        USB host
        3.5mm stereo line in
        MP3-Link

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • IFU / User Manual
        • Quick Use Guide
        Remote control
        38-key with Lithium batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        220  mm
        Set Height
        90  mm
        Set Depth
        240  mm
        Main speaker width
        140  mm
        Main Speaker height
        220  mm
        Main speaker depth
        160  mm
        Packaging Width
        395  mm
        Packaging Height
        310  mm
        Packaging Depth
        280  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • IFU / User Manual
      • Quick Use Guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.