Component DVD micro system

MCD120/79
  Compact DVD Micro Theatre
    Component DVD micro system

    MCD120/79
    Compact DVD Micro Theatre

    You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      20W RMS total output power

      20W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        20W RMS / 600W PMPO
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        3.5" woofer

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        DVD Region.
        3

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        Loader Type
        Top
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        Audio cinch out
        Analog audio output L/R

      • Convenience

        OSD Languages
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Audio Cable
        Remote control
        32-key

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        255  mm
        Set Height
        65  mm
        Set Width
        250  mm
        Main speaker depth
        159  mm
        Main Speaker height
        183  mm
        Main speaker width
        125  mm
        Packaging Depth
        336  mm
        Packaging Height
        354  mm
        Packaging Width
        312  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Remote Control

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

