Micro Hi-Fi System

MC235B/79
    -{discount-value}
    Digital Tuning with 40 Presets

    Trendy and progressive, unique innovation and style appeals to you. And so will the vividly chic Philips MC235B micro sound system with dynamic sound performance packed in a sleek design that can also be wall mounted. See all benefits

      • CD playback
      • wall-mountable
      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

      Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

      The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

      Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

      Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      400W PMPO / 10W RMS total power

      This system has 400W PMPO / 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        400W PMPO
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 5 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • 3" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • Piezo tweeter

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • 20-Track Programmable
        Loader Type
        • Front
        • Motorised

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        Aux in
        Line in

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Backlight color
        Blue
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Screws for wall mounting x2
        • Stand
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick Use Guide
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        23-key with battery
        User Manual
        English

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Width
        328  mm
        Packaging Height
        313  mm
        Packaging Depth
        300  mm
        Set Width
        250  mm
        Set Height
        245  mm
        Set Depth
        96  mm
        Main speaker width
        166  mm
        Main Speaker height
        245  mm
        Main speaker depth
        90  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        5.3  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Screws for wall mounting x2
      • Stand
      • Guarantee booklet
      • Quick Use Guide
      • FM/MW Antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

